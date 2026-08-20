NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Flex space provider completes £129m London office refinancing

20 Aug 2026 | 14:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Office Space in Town secures Aberdeen-backed debt package

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Furniture

Q+A: Maslow's & Ashby Capital chief execs on the shifting landlord-tenant dynamic

20 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

London: still the champion of global real estate

18 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Quadrant signs trio to refurbished City office

12 Aug 2026
Read

Majority of top global office deals involve businesses taking more space

10 Aug 2026
Read