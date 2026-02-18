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OfficeContinental EuropeESGInvestmentNordicsSweden

Folksam buys €28m Gothenburg office

18 Feb 2026 | 11:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Building spans around 5,000 sq m

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