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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

Folksam acquires €72m Swedish resi project

2 Jul 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Scheme near Gothenburg will deliver 255 rental apartments

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