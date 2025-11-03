Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureRetailUK & Ireland

Food and beverage operators lead London retail demand

3 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Requirements from F&B occupiers are driving take-up in the capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Offices lead EMEA recovery as investors focus on fundamentals

30 Oct 2025
Read

Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale

29 Oct 2025
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, City

Get the look: it's retail as we've never known it

29 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Is the stage set for a fringe market rebound?

16 Oct 2025
Read