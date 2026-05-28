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OpinionRetailUK & Ireland

Food for thought: are supermarkets ripe for rental growth?

28 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Toby Chapman, Ben Smith

The best locations are operationally critical to occupiers, shifting the bargaining power back to the landlord

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