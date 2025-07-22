Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestOccupierUK & Ireland

Food manufacturer Princes snaps up £57m Royal Liver Building

22 Jul 2025 | 16:03 | London | by May Agaran

Corestate Capital sold its 35% stake in Liver Building Co, which owns the landmark Liverpool property

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plans lodged for office-to-hospital conversion at Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters

23 Jan 2023
Read
Building, City, Town

Everton owner Moshiri holds half of Royal Liver Building

25 Mar 2022
Read
Spire, Steeple, Building

Corestate floats £90m Royal Liver Building sale

15 Mar 2022
Read