NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionContinental Europe

Foortse on property: Europe is facing an investability challenge

25 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robert-Jan Foortse

The real question is not whether capital is returning, but why it chooses to invest where it does

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Q+A: Catella’s Dominik Röhrich on the difficulty of making offices palatable to investors

25 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Corner

KKCG closes £291m BP London HQ purchase

24 Aug 2026
Read

Plans emerge for tallest hotel in Europe on City fringe

24 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Mike Pegler on the strategy behind Kennedy Wilson's recent deal run

24 Aug 2026
Read