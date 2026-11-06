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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporateInvestmentREIT

Foortse on property: has institutional real estate become too dismissive of the listed sector?

6 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robert-Jan Foortse

When investors look through the listed equity wrapper, what emerges is a collection of assets they would be delighted to own directly

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