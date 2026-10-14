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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopmentInvestment

Fora expands footprint at Landsec's Paddington asset

14 Oct 2026 | 14:35 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Flexible workspace operator scales up to 10 floors directly opposite Paddington station

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