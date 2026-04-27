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OfficeCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Fora expands in Shoreditch and moves to profit share structure

27 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Blackstone and Brockton-owned flexible office platform focus on alignment with landlord

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