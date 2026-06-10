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LeasingDevelopmentESGLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Fora signs for 46,000 sq ft at 76 Southbank

10 Jun 2026 | 12:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Flex workspace provider continues to expand its network of buildings across central London

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