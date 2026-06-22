NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAustriaContinental EuropeDistressGermanyInvestmentOfficeResidentialSwitzerland

Former Adler exec and Taurecon CEO launch new investment manager

22 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Aequitas Real Estate will focus on value-add and restructuring strategies for international investors in DACH region

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Former Corestate chief executive launches data centre asset manager

26 Aug 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Aequitas Real Estate's founders

7 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Head

Former EY Real Estate partner launches investment banking adviser

30 Jun 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Former LaSalle IM fund manager launches investment advisory firm

29 Jun 2026
Read