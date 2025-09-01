Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleConferencesContinental EuropeCorporateFranceUK & Ireland

Former Arcadis exec named Mipim director 

1 Sep 2025 | 11:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Nicolas Boffi takes over from Nicolas Kozubek 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

How Neinor beat the funds to seal Spain’s biggest sector M&A deal in a decade

14 Jul 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata

18 Jun 2025
Read

Rayner backs plans for Oxford Street pedestrianisation

17 Jun 2025
Read
Silhouette, Lighting, People

KKR and Stonepeak to acquire Assura in £1.6bn deal

9 Apr 2025
Read