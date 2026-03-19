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CorporateLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Former Battersea CEO launches whistleblowing and unfair dismissal case

19 Mar 2026 | 14:23 | London | by Alexander Peace, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Don O'Sullivan has accused BPSDC of serious financial misreporting

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