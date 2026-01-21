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PeopleCorporateInvestmentLeasingOfficeUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Former BNP Paribas RE duo launch specialist advisory firm

21 Jan 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Simon Robinson and Julie Perks' new venture opens in Birmingham

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