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PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureIrelandUK & Ireland

Former CBRE hotel exec joins Grand Canal Capital as partner

5 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Dave Murray to help establish Dublin-based firm's hospitality investment and development capability

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