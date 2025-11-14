Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyLogisticsPeople

Former Colliers Germany execs launch logistics operating partner platform

14 Nov 2025 | 13:18 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Munich-based Newbay Real Estate to target international investor clients

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers Germany back on growth track with senior logistics hire

22 Apr 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Colliers Germany parts ways with head of logistics

5 Mar 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL names new head of logistics for southern Germany

13 Nov 2025
Read

CBRE IM creates new EMEA logistics role

16 Sep 2025
Read