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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyPeople

Former Corestate chief executive launches data centre asset manager

26 Aug 2026 | 14:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Data Center Capital has a development volume of more than €500m

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