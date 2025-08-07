Green Street News - Homepage
Former Deutsche Bank exec appointed HSBC Asset Management global head of real assets

7 Aug 2025 | 12:28 | London | by May Agaran

Karim Ghannam joins from Singapore-based 8F Asset Management

