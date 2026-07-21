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Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandResidentialPlanning

Former housing minister made chancellor and Rayner gets her job back in Burnham shake-up

21 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Steve Reed out and Matthew Pennycook stays housing minister as policy hawks look for signs of new government direction

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