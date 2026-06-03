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InvestmentAlternativesUK & Ireland

Former KKR boss to splash out £200m to build UK car wash portfolio

3 Jun 2026 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Rays Wash Club eyeing 60 sites in the next five years

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