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PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Former Knight Frank private office head launches firm

15 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Propatir to advise family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors

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