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PeopleCorporateFund managerInvestmentUK & Ireland

Former LaSalle IM fund manager launches investment advisory firm

29 Jun 2026 | 07:35 | London | by May Agaran

Philip Nell held senior roles at LaSalle IM and Aviva Investors

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