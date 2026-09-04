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PeopleCorporateNorth WestUK & Ireland

Former L&G and Peel directors team up for new venture

4 Sep 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Wes Erlam and Iain Taylor launch Nuovo Capital Advisory

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