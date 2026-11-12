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CorporateLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPeople

Former London Square exec launches development firm

12 Nov 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Mark Smith sets up own business after 16 years at London Square

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