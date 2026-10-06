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PeopleCorporateLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Former Macdonald & Company real estate director launches new venture

6 Oct 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Alex Moore launches search firm focused on real estate talent

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