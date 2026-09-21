NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNordics

Former Nuveen exec moves to Arctic

21 Sep 2026 | 06:58 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Oscar Thoeger Maltesen joins Oslo-based investment bank

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Symbol, Text, Number

Where's the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites

17 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

DTZ Investors appoints Generali exec to lead capital-raising push

10 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Madison on tackling the open-ended fund liquidity challenge

7 Sep 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Bayerische Hausbau’s Marcel Wnendt

4 Aug 2026
Read