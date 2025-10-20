Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

CorporateContinental EuropeItalyLogisticsPeoplePortugalResidentialSpainUK & Ireland

Former P3 CIO Otis Spencer clinches new role

20 Oct 2025 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

US investor also brings on board three other European managing directors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Tishman appoints senior director of debt capital markets

24 Sep 2025
Read

Aberdeen's head of living departs after 18 years

29 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

P3’s chief investment officer to depart

31 Mar 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

P3 Logistics Parks begins CEO transition process

7 Aug 2025
Read