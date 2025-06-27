Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentUK & Ireland

Former Palace Capital CEO agrees £20m office trio acquisition

27 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran

Pristine Capital is led by Neil Sinclair and non-executive director Stanley Davis

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Rhodium appoints former LVMH acquisitions director as strategic adviser

3 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Schroders Capital completes W Edinburgh hotel acquisition

29 Apr 2025
Read
Person, Clothing, Footwear

The Palace Company confirms acquisition of €160m Rome office 

28 Apr 2025
Read

Martley Capital signs trio of lettings at Hertfordshire office campus

17 Jan 2025
Read