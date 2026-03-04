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PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Former PBB veteran joins Interpath as senior adviser

4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Michael Kenney to help grow firm's global real estate team

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