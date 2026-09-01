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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentPeople

Former PGIM exec sets up retail investment firm

1 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Aventra REIM aims to build up €500m portfolio of food-anchored stores

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