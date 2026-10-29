InvestmentContinental EuropeUK & IrelandABSCMBSCRE CLOCorporateNon-performing loansPeople
29 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott
MinVaris to target private asset-backed finance, public structured credit and special situations
Fund manager fires up £20m regional office sale
Deloitte expands Irish property team with senior hire
Phayre-Mudge on property: two markets divided by a common acronym
Hong Kong dynasty makes £90m London trophy splash
Former Pimco trio launch European investment platform
JLL grows brick-and-mortar platform with KLM acquisition
Relentless maps out plans for two Manchester towers
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Muse and Homes England’s £640m Slough resi scheme approved
Partner sought for £475m London military site conversion
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
Nan Fung pulls £140m Holborn asset from sale
Nuveen’s head of European logistics to depart