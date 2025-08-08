Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateDevelopmentPoliticsRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Former prisons chief to lead Homes England

8 Aug 2025 | 14:44 | London | by May Agaran

Amy Rees has been appointed as chief executive

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Barking Riverside names new managing director

8 Aug 2025
Read
Construction, Person, Worker

Homes England reports uptick in housebuilding activity

26 Jun 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Former L&G boss named as Homes England investment chief

24 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Homes England buys Yorkshire military site for redevelopment

17 Jun 2025
Read