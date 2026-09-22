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PeopleCorporateTechnologyUK & Ireland

Former proptech execs launch AI advisory startup

22 Sep 2026 | 14:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Instruction was co-founded by ex-Bidwells partner Ben Lee and LandTech alumnus Tom Barrow

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