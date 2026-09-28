NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeGermanyOfficePeople

Former PTXRE executives launch advisory boutique

28 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Bienkowski Martínez & Partners starts from a Frankfurt office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Insolvent German adviser PTXRE restarts investor search

19 Mar 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

PTXRE expands management team with fifth member

22 Dec 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Gross & Partner managing director steps down

3 Oct 2024
Read

Colliers Germany's chief researchers to join new consultancy 

9 Oct 2024
Read