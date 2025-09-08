Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Former PwC real estate chief joins headhunter

8 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Craig Hughes takes up senior adviser role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Human, Shop

Citycon appoints third chief executive since 2024

8 Sep 2025
Read
Electrical Device, Microphone, Adult

Angela Rayner resigns, Steve Reed is in: good or bad for real estate?

5 Sep 2025
Read
Dome, Architecture, Building

Hammerson lines up new chief executive

5 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Colliers names CEE transformation lead

4 Sep 2025
Read