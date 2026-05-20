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RetailCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Former Savills boss launches retail and leisure consultancy

20 May 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Business will provide asset-led leasing and consultancy advice to owners of central London real estate

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