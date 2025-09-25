25 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Melinda Knatchbull appointed as finance becomes key for central London’s largest residential development
Blackstone and Pluto team up for £2bn lending platform
Martley prepares sale of £50m Leeds landmark
Unlocking capital recycling in Britain’s social housing sector
Student beds account for quarter of new approvals in London
Former Schroders and Sellar exec confirmed as Earls Court CFO
BNP Paribas RE adds pair of directors to rating team
CEG Group and new capital partner roll out £200m regional office strategy
Homes England appoints adviser for Newcastle developer search
Vistry secures £50m funding from Homes England
Valouran secures 1m sq ft London asset management mandate
Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
Life Science REIT leans towards £300m break-up
£400m LaSalle portfolio split up
TPG Real Estate head honcho to retire
Revealed: how London lost out on £4bn in development receipts
Investor prepares £200m London hotel portfolio sale
Blackstone’s Seppala joins Academy of Real Assets board
Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing