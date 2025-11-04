Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyOffice

Former Signa Germany chief takes new role

4 Nov 2025 | 06:50 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Timo Herzberg joins Berlin real estate firm Kukagami as management consultant

