Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Forrester and Middle Eastern developer close in on London office deal

17 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

John Forrester was brought in as UK chairman in June

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Road

Japanese investor back with £210m Victoria office swoop

11 Sep 2025
Read
Building, Road, Office Building

Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale

10 Sep 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Person

Eversheds confirms prime Leeds office deal

10 Sep 2025
Read

£90m+ King's Cross office hits the market

5 Sep 2025
Read