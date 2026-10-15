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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandTechnology

Forrester on property: AI is forcing agents to raise their game

15 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by John Forrester

Knowledge that used to be agents' secret sauce is now freely available at the click of a button

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