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ResidentialNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestmentRegeneration

Forshaw submits updated plans for 814 Salford homes

9 Apr 2026 | 11:09 | London | by May Agaran

Demolition of former Riverside Retail Park was approved in 2023

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