Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Foster + Partners HQ on the block for £46m

5 Aug 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Renowned architect’s Battersea home up for grabs

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

European prime office yields dip as buyers return

5 Aug 2025
Read

DTZ Investors completes run of City office lettings

5 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Derwent agrees headlease deal for 50 Baker Street

5 Aug 2025
Read

Visa plans Canary Wharf move

5 Aug 2025
Read