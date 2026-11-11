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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

Founder of struggling hedge fund agrees to buy £40m Belgravia mansion

11 Nov 2026 | 08:01 | London | by May Agaran

Georgian townhouse is owned by Hong Kong entrepreneur Sir Dickson Poon

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