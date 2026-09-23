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Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities

23 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Border to Coast, LPPI, LGPS Central and London CIV talk exclusively to Green Street News about their plans

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