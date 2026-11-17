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17 Nov 2026 | 11:17 | London | by May Agaran
Chris Hartnell to take up the role as part of the office agency and development division
German fund manager finds buyer for €80m Dublin retail park
Occupier hunt begins for “one of a kind” life sciences space
Office requirements of 500,000 sq ft put Dublin developers on alert
HMRC picks JLL for estates management role
Maslow Capital bolsters short-term finance unit
GIC and Saudi Telecom vie for stake in €8bn data centre business
Approval granted for 234-room Royal Docks aparthotel scheme
Fox Lloyd Jones strengthens team with director hire
Silvertown Homes lands deal for £2.7bn Thameside West regeneration project
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
GIC managing director departs
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model