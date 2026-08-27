LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands
27 Aug 2026 | 07:44 | London | by May Agaran
Up to 455,000 sq ft of logistics space planned to replace Lichfield Auction Centre
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale
Lewisham taps Hill Group for £1.5bn housing partnership
Bruntwood and Trafford plan Altrincham office expansion
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
Does it pay to decarbonise? The industry is asking the wrong question
Fradley plots 450,000 sq ft Staffordshire logistics scheme
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Plans resurrected for Kentish Town mixed-use scheme
London needs data centres – but will logistics pay the price?
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?