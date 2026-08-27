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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Fradley plots 450,000 sq ft Staffordshire logistics scheme

27 Aug 2026 | 07:44 | London | by May Agaran

Up to 455,000 sq ft of logistics space planned to replace Lichfield Auction Centre

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