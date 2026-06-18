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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Fraport signs 6,000 sq m office lease at Squaire Frankfurt

18 Jun 2026 | 07:17 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Airport operator to occupy two floors in the landmark property

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