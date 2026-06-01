NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Fraser RE hires senior director for recovery and restructuring

1 Jun 2026 | 16:17 | London | by May Agaran

Victoria Liddell appointment follows management buyout by senior leadership in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Federated Hermes on its strategy evolution and first European RE debt secondaries deal

18 Aug 2026
Read
Furniture, Table, Reception

KR8 acquires Allsop’s recoveries and receivership team

14 Jul 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Patron Capital appoints senior partner

9 Jul 2026
Read
Arch, Architecture, City

Colliers hires Cologne senior investment director

18 Feb 2026
Read