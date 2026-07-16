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RetailUK & IrelandCorporate

Frasers adds £400m to property holdings despite "tough trading"

16 Jul 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Retailer continued expansion of brands and property holdings in full year to April 2026

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